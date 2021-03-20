UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Challenges Session Court Orders In Lahore High Court

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:47 PM

Babar Azam challenges session court orders in Lahore High Court

National cricket team Skipper Babar Azam on Saturday challenged sessions court's orders of registering case against him in the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :National cricket team Skipper Babar Azam on Saturday challenged sessions court's orders of registering case against him in the Lahore High Court.

The skipper through a petition submitted that a sessions court had on March 18 ordered Federal investigation Agency for registering a case under Cyber Crime Act against him on charges of harassing and blackmailing Hamiza Mukhtar while disposing of her application for the purpose.

He argued that the orders were a violation of Cyber Crime rules 2018 as no reasons were provided in it.

He submitted that as per Supreme Court judgements, the justice of peace was not bound to pass the orders for case registration.

Therefore, the orders were passed by the sessions court in violation of Supreme Court judgements, he added.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders being illegal. He requested to stop implementation of the orders till the final decision of the petition.

On Thursday, a sessions court had ordered FIA for registration of a case against the skipper on on charges of harassing and blackmailing Hamiza Mukhtar while disposing of her application for the purpose.

