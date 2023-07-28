Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

(@Abdulla99267510)

The skipper acknowledges the determination of Sarfraz Ahmed and Noman Ali for their amazing performances during the Test series.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2023) Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, praised his fellow players in the dressing room following their recent victory in the test series against Sri Lanka.

After a hard-fought test series in Sri Lanka, Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, addressed the team members in the dressing room, acknowledging their exceptional performance and team spirit that led to their success.

“Winning the test series in Sri Lanka was a challenging task, and it was not due to the efforts of any individual player, but the success was achieved through the collective efforts of the entire team,” said Babar Azam during his address.

He specifically acknowledged Saifi bhai's determination, noting that although he wanted to play, his health was crucial for the team's well-being. He also praised Safraraz's unwavering courage and determination, stating that Safraraz never loses heart and continues to support the team wholeheartedly.

Furthermore, Babar Azam highlighted the outstanding performance of Nomi bhai in bowling, stating, "Nomi bhai, well bowled! Your bowling was exactly what we needed." He also lauded the brilliant bowling performances of Shaheen and Naseem, pointing out their excellence with the new ball.

Following the conclusion of the test series, it was announced that seven Pakistani players will remain in Sri Lanka, indicating their presence for upcoming events.

Babar Azam emphasized the importance of unity and teamwork in achieving their goals and urged the players not to rely solely on any one individual but to work collectively as a cohesive unit.

“We have achieved everything together, and we should continue to do so in the future. We mustn't put our trust in one person; instead, we must all come together and demonstrate our capabilities as a team,” Babar Azam said, inspiring his teammates to maintain their dedication and commitment.

He also praised the spinners' exceptional performance in Sri Lanka, expressing that their opponents had never faced such skillful bowling. Babar further commended the performances of Saud and Abdullah, highlighting their consistent efforts and the resilience they displayed during challenging moments.

The Pakistan cricket team captain emphasized the importance of self-confidence and hard work, particularly praising Shan Masood for his determination and ability to emerge stronger from difficult situations. He reminded the players that true smartness lies in learning and growing from tough times.

The test series victory against Sri Lanka has brought immense pride and joy to the Pakistani cricket team, and Babar Azam's motivational address in the dressing room reflects the team's determination to continue their success in future endeavors.