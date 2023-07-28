Open Menu

Babar Azam Commends Players After Test Series Victory Against Sri Lanka

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 28, 2023 | 01:09 PM

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

The skipper acknowledges the determination of Sarfraz Ahmed and Noman Ali for their amazing performances during the Test series.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2023) Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, praised his fellow players in the dressing room following their recent victory in the test series against Sri Lanka.

After a hard-fought test series in Sri Lanka, Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, addressed the team members in the dressing room, acknowledging their exceptional performance and team spirit that led to their success.

“Winning the test series in Sri Lanka was a challenging task, and it was not due to the efforts of any individual player, but the success was achieved through the collective efforts of the entire team,” said Babar Azam during his address.

He specifically acknowledged Saifi bhai's determination, noting that although he wanted to play, his health was crucial for the team's well-being. He also praised Safraraz's unwavering courage and determination, stating that Safraraz never loses heart and continues to support the team wholeheartedly.

Furthermore, Babar Azam highlighted the outstanding performance of Nomi bhai in bowling, stating, "Nomi bhai, well bowled! Your bowling was exactly what we needed." He also lauded the brilliant bowling performances of Shaheen and Naseem, pointing out their excellence with the new ball.

Following the conclusion of the test series, it was announced that seven Pakistani players will remain in Sri Lanka, indicating their presence for upcoming events.

Babar Azam emphasized the importance of unity and teamwork in achieving their goals and urged the players not to rely solely on any one individual but to work collectively as a cohesive unit.

“We have achieved everything together, and we should continue to do so in the future. We mustn't put our trust in one person; instead, we must all come together and demonstrate our capabilities as a team,” Babar Azam said, inspiring his teammates to maintain their dedication and commitment.

He also praised the spinners' exceptional performance in Sri Lanka, expressing that their opponents had never faced such skillful bowling. Babar further commended the performances of Saud and Abdullah, highlighting their consistent efforts and the resilience they displayed during challenging moments.

The Pakistan cricket team captain emphasized the importance of self-confidence and hard work, particularly praising Shan Masood for his determination and ability to emerge stronger from difficult situations. He reminded the players that true smartness lies in learning and growing from tough times.

The test series victory against Sri Lanka has brought immense pride and joy to the Pakistani cricket team, and Babar Azam's motivational address in the dressing room reflects the team's determination to continue their success in future endeavors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Shan Masood Babar Azam Saud All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

12 minutes ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

5 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports