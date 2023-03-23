UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Conferred With Sitara-i-Imtiaz For Services To Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published March 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz for services to cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Men's Cricket team captain and prolific batter Babar Azam has been conferred with President's Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) for his outstanding achievements and services in the game of cricket.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman conferred the civil award on Babar Azam during the investiture ceremony for Pakistan Civil Awards on Pakistan Day at the Governor's House her on Thursday. Babar Azam's parents were also present during the ceremony.

With the conferment of the third highest civil award of the country after 'Nishan e Haider' and 'Hilal-i-Pakistan', the all format captain Babar Azam became the youngest cricketer to receive the honor at the age of 28.

The other recipients of the award from Pakistan cricket include javed Miandad, Inzimam ul Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Yousaf, Shahid Khan Afridi, Younis Khan, Misba ul Haq and Sarfraz Ahmed.

In a tweet, Babar Azam termed the occasion an immense honor to receive Sitara-i-Imtiaz in the presence of his parents.

Other sportsmen including Nooh Dastgir Butt (Weightlifting), Arshad Nadeem (Javelin Throw) and Ahsan Ramzan (Snooker) were bestowed 'Pride of Performance' awards while national Kabaddi player Shafique Ahmed Chishti was conferred with 'Tamgha-i-Imtiaz' (Medal of Excellence) during the ceremony held to commemorate Pakistan Day 2023.

Earlier, President Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chuadhry Shafey Hussain was conferred with Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his services to the sport of Kabaddi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Governor Snooker Punjab Kabaddi Pakistan Day Saeed Ajmal Sarfraz Ahmed Younis Khan Babar Azam Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to ..

Law Minister calls for Grand National dialogue to bring down political heat

4 minutes ago
 Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

40 minutes ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

1 hour ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

1 hour ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

2 hours ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.