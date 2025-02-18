Babar Azam confident of defending Champions Trophy title

ICC ODI top-ranked batter Babar Azam has said that the Pakistan Men’s cricket team was full of self-belief to defend the title as they take on New Zealand in the opener of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the National stadium, Karachi on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) ICC ODI top-ranked batter Babar Azam has said that the Pakistan Men’s cricket team was full of self-belief to defend the title as they take on New Zealand in the opener of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 at the National stadium, Karachi on Wednesday.

In an exclusive talk in the ICC Media Zone on Tuesday, he said a lot had changed since the Champions Trophy 2017 with only three or four players being part of the squad from the team that lifted the trophy, adding that the team had the same belief, confidence and execution.

To a question, the elegant right-hander said he did not live in the past glory and wanted to create more memories playing in front of the adoring Pakistani fans during the next 20 days.

He further said he was excited because of the fact that an ICC event was being staged on the home soil after a long break and he was yearning to do well.

Of the pressure of the home crowd, the crowd-puller dispelled the impression, adding that the past was beyond them. "The team has learnt from the past mistakes and we will not try to repeat them."

“When I have responsibility as a senior player and the team relies and believes in me to deliver , I take it in a positive way,” Babar responded, adding, “I try to give my best in every match. I try to perform so that Pakistan wins and that is how I enjoy my cricket.”

On his memories of the victory in Champions Trophy 2017, he said the Primary memories are of Fakhar Zaman's match-defining innings of 114 runs, a match-winning bowling spells by Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali and the winning moment.

“For me, it was a new journey as I was a young player. Playing against India, that excitement and the nervousness was there but when we won, we enjoyed and celebrated,” the world No. 1 batter reminisced.

Home advantage could be key if Pakistan were to experience a change in fortunes. Babar’s home city of Lahore is among the three Pakistani cities hosting matches and he believes local knowledge will help his side thrive.

“When you play at home you get that edge as you know the conditions,” he said.

“You have a knowledge of how the pitch will behave, both in the first and second (innings), but still you have to play good cricket because all other teams are among the best."

As the ICC Champions trophy kicks off at National stadium, Karachi after eight years, Babar Azam has made a name for him as a world-class performer and runs shoulders with Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Virat Kohli and his form with the bat will define Pakistan’s destiny in the CT 25.

The reputation is on the line and a fruitful tournament will help Babar Azam solidify his hold on the top position as ODI batter and win laurels for the country.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has also expressed the desire to win yet another ICC title which has eluded them for so long.

With Babar Azam not delivering for the team in the past three ICC tournament, the reputation of the master batter is on the line and he must score big runs to save his reputation! A solid performance during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy will take the monkey off his back.