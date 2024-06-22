Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan skipper has made this decision over allegations following exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2024) Pakistan captain Babar Azam is considering legal action over misconduct allegations after the team's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, sources close to him revealed on Saturday.

The sources said that a social media campaign during the tournament specifically targeted Babar, causing him significant distress due to the allegations.

YouTubers and former players had accused Babar of misconduct during the tournament. Following Pakistan’s early elimination, both Babar and the team's performance faced intense criticism.

Babar is reportedly contemplating sending legal notices to those responsible for the accusations and has begun consultations with legal experts.

The Pakistan cricket Board’s legal department is said to be gathering evidence related to the statements made by YouTubers and former players against Babar.

Pakistan's failure to qualify for the Super 8 led to their elimination from the tournament, drawing widespread criticism for their poor performance in the group stage matches.

Pakistan experienced defeats against debutants the US by five runs in a Super Over tie and against India by six runs. They managed to win against Canada on June 11 by seven wickets.