UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Continues To Register Multiple Records

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Babar Azam continues to register multiple records

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Skipper Bazar Azam continues to register multiple records in his name as he smashed a century in the first match of three-match ODI series against West Indies and he became the first player to score centuries in three consecutive matches twice.

Babar has scored centuries in his last two ODIs against Australia.

During the outstanding performance against West Indies on Wednesday, the Skipper Babar Azam added another record in his credit by scoring 17 centuries in just 85 innings. The talented player broke the record of South African cricket team Hashim Amla who scored 17 centuries in 98 innings while Indian Captain Virat Kohli in 112 inning and Australian cricketer David Warner in 113 innings.

In 85 innings of the career, Hashim Amla scored 14 centuries in 85 innings while Virat Kohli and South African player Quinton De Kock scored 12 each in the same innings.

