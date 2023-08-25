(@Abdulla99267510)

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf stayed composed and shattered Afghanistan's hopes of winning against Pakistan in an ODI for the first time.

HAMBANTOTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2023) Pakistan's lower-order players maintained their composure, narrowly securing victory against Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense high-scoring second one-day international on Thursday.

In a crucial moment, Naseem Shah, batting at No. 10, scored 10 not out and secured a winning boundary off the penultimate ball against seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi. This propelled Pakistan to a total of 302-9, securing a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, Afghanistan had set a formidable total of 300-5, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s impressive 151 and a significant 80 by his opening partner Ibrahim Zadran.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam praised his team, saying, “All credit to the boys… We knew we could chase 80 or 90 in the last 10 overs.”

Shadab Khan played a pivotal role, scoring 48 off 35 balls, and brought Pakistan back into the game by hitting two full tosses from Abdul Rahman for a boundary and a six in the penultimate over.

Despite challenges, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf stayed composed and shattered Afghanistan's hopes of winning against Pakistan in an ODI for the first time.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahid expressed disappointment, stating, “It is hurting because we had enough runs, but at the last moment they took the game away from us.”

In an impressive performance, Gurbaz and Zadran built a strong opening partnership of 227 runs, displaying a stark improvement from Afghanistan's previous performance when they were bowled out for 59 in the first game.

Imam-ul-Haq (91) and captain Babar Azam (53) anchored Pakistan's run-chase with a 118-run second wicket partnership, ultimately leading to their nail-biting victory.

The series concludes on Saturday in Colombo, followed by both teams' participation in the upcoming Asia Cupnext week.