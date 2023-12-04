Open Menu

Babar Azam Didn't Trust Me: Iftikhar Ahmed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2023 | 10:30 PM

The all-rounder advocates for a fair distribution of bowling responsibilities, emphasizing his suitability as an ODI bowler and his desire to complete his full quota of 10 overs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed sparked discussions with his comments on the captaincy of Babar Azam.

During Babar's leadership from 2021-2023, Iftikhar expressed feeling overlooked, asserting that trust played a crucial role for a captain.

Despite performing well as a bowler in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, he claimed Babar didn't rely on him.

In discussions with Babar, Iftikhar revealed the captain's preference for specialist bowlers, emphasizing the roles of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

While acknowledging his decent record in Domestic and First Class cricket, Iftikhar advocated for a fair distribution of bowling responsibilities, emphasizing his suitability as an ODI bowler and his desire to complete his full quota of 10 overs.

