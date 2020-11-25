UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Expresses Gratitude To His Parents For Their Support

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Captain of all three formats says he is grateful to his entire family for supporting him and standing by him during his career in cricket.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Pakistani skipper Babar Azam expressed gratitude to his parents for their support all the way long for his cricket career.

Babar Azam enjoys status of captain of all three formats.

Talking to a local tv, Babar Azam said that his mother’s saving helped him buy the first-ever cricket career.

“My mother gave me Rs 3,000 from her personal saving to buy kit and brand new bat worth Rs 2000 which I can’t forget,” said Babar Azam. He stated that he could not explain his happiness through words for this unconditional support and love of my parents.

Babar Azam also talked about his father, saying that he was always there for his support.

He said his father kept check on his game and used to point his mistakes while being on the ground.

“My father used to there on the ground to look my playing cricket and used to point my mistakes,” he further said. He also mentioned his brother and the whole family’s role in making him great cricketer.

“My brothers and entire family supported me in this journey and I can’t thank them for what they have done for me,” he went on to say.

Babar Azam has emerged as the best player and prominent cricketer on the globe. In rankings of the world’s best batsmen in all formats, he enjoys his fifth position.

