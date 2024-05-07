Open Menu

Babar Azam Eyes Multiple Records During Ireland, England Tours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

The series, comprising three T20 matches, will kick off with the first match scheduled for May 10 in Dublin as part of the Ireland tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2024) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has the opportunity to rewrite the record books once again during the upcoming tours of Ireland and England.

Babar Azam is all set to achieve several milestones throughout the tour.

With just one more victory, Babar Azam could clinch the title for the most wins by a captain in T20 International cricket.

Currently, this record is held by Brian Masaba of Uganda, who secured 44 victories out of 56 matches as captain.

Babar Azam stands at the second position on this prestigious list, boasting 44 victories in 76 matches as captain. Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan follows closely with 42 victories in 52 matches, while former England skipper Eoin Morgan holds the third and fourth positions respectively with 42 victories in 72 matches.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch, who previously led the Australian team, leads the pack with 76 matches under his belt. Babar Azam could potentially set a new record by leading the Pakistani team against Ireland on May 10.

Additionally, Babar Azam has amassed an impressive total of 3,823 runs in 107 innings in T20 Internationals. To surpass Kohli's record, he requires just 177 runs to achieve the coveted milestone of 4,000 runs, surpassing Kohli's record of 215 innings.

At present, India's Virat Kohli leads with 4,037 runs in 109 innings, closely followed by his compatriot and captain Rohit Sharma, who boasts 3,974 runs in 143 innings.

More Stories From Sports