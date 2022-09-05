UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Features In Ricky Ponting's Top Five World T20I Players

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Babar Azam features in Ricky Ponting's top five World T20I players

ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has chosen the five players he will select first if given the task of choosing a World T20I team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has chosen the five players he will select first if given the task of choosing a World T20I team.

Boasting a legendary record in white-ball cricket of his own, Ponting was also skipper of Australia for the first-ever men's T20I, making 98* (55) in a match-winning performance.

Now spending a lot of his time in coaching dugouts and commentary boxes, Ponting watches as much T20 cricket as anyone and uses both roles to keep close tabs on the world's best.

Speaking on the latest episode of�The ICC Review, Ponting was asked to select the first five players he would choose for a World T20I team � and perhaps to the shock of some there is no Australian players in his quintet.

1. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - ICC T20I Bowling Ranking: 3 "Five players is relatively easy, but trying to put them in order from one to five makes it a little bit more difficult," Ponting begins.

"I've actually gone with Rashid Khan at number one, and the reason I thought about that was if we actually had a player event in an IPL (Indian Premier League) auction now and there was no salary cap, he's probably the one that's going to go for the most amount of money.

"I've got him at number one for his consistency, his wicket-taking ability over a long period of time, but also the fact that his economy rate in the T20 game is just outstanding.

"When you're playing against any team that he's playing in you probably have less sleep that night than you do for any other game that you play during the year." 2. Babar Azam (Pakistan) - ICC T20I Batting Ranking: 1 "Babar Azam I'll go for at number two, simply because the number one ranked batter in the T20 game for quite a while now and deservedly so.

"His record speaks for itself. He's pretty much led the way for that Pakistan team for the last couple of years.

" 3. Hardik Pandya (India) - ICC T20I All-Rounder Ranking: 5 "On current form, it's pretty hard to go past Hardik Pandya at number three.

"His IPL was outstanding. To see him back at the bowling crease is something that I was always a little bit unsure would actually ever happen � he's had some really big injury setbacks, which has obviously affected how much he's been able to play for India.

"But he's back bowling, and at 140kph which he was doing four or five years ago. But his batting and his maturity while batting has come on in leaps and bounds.

"He understands the game better and he understands his game better than ever before and right now he's probably the best allrounder in the world in T20 cricket, and could potentially be in ODI cricket." 4. Jos Buttler - ICC T20I Batting Ranking: 16 "I had to pick Jos Buttler in there actually.

"When you're coaching against him, you just know that he's got something that a lot of other players don't have; the ability to take the game away in a short period of time opening the batting - which he will do for England this tournament.

"He was one of the people who's an out-and-out match winner as we saw with last year's IPL, making three or four hundreds, which was quite remarkable.

"His batting went to another level in the last year or so." 5. Jasprit Bumrah - ICC T20I Bowling Ranking: 37 "Jasprit Bumrah in at number five." "He is probably the most complete bowler across Test cricket, One Day cricket and T20 cricket in the world right now. Very good with the new ball when anyone decides to use him that way.

"India might think of giving him an over with the new ball in Australia (at the T20 World Cup) where it might swing but what you can guarantee is a couple of great high quality death overs, which every team is looking for - someone that can execute slow balls and bouncers."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Australia Indian Premier League Jos Babar Azam Rashid Khan Hardik Pandya Money Event From Best

Recent Stories

Chief Minister lays foundation stone for building ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone for building of Gajju Khan Medical College ..

39 seconds ago
 Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of NGOs on flood relief ..

Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of NGOs on flood relief

41 seconds ago
 Serbian PM visits northern Kosovo after unrest

Serbian PM visits northern Kosovo after unrest

43 seconds ago
 Govt utilizing resources to help flood victims in ..

Govt utilizing resources to help flood victims in Balochistan: Secretary Labor

45 seconds ago
 ACP Karachi organizes Mini Thesis Show 2022 of Art ..

ACP Karachi organizes Mini Thesis Show 2022 of Arts Council Institute of Art, Cr ..

10 minutes ago
 SSWMB, Chinese companies take steps to provide rel ..

SSWMB, Chinese companies take steps to provide relief to flood-affected people i ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.