Babar Azam feels lucky to lead national team in ODIs for first time in Pakistan

The T20I Captain says there are many big names but they did not lead Pakistan in ODIs for last ten years, and therefore he is lucky this time to lead the national team.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12, 2020) Pakistan T20I Captain Babar Azam is excited to lead the national team for the first in One Day International (ODI) cricket.

Babar Azam felt himself lucky to have such opportunity in his career.

“It’s a great honor honor for me that I will lead Pakistan, because many big Names are there who did not lead on home grounds for almost 10 to 11 years,” said the 25-year old Captain.

Talking about Zimbabwe series, Babar said that it was very important series.

He said this series would be part of recently launched ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

“We have to win this series because it quite important to gain points and qualify for ICC World Cup 2023,” said Babar Azam.

Zimbabwe is scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan. The ODIs will be played at Pindi cricket stadium on Oct 30, Nov 1 and 3 followed by three T20Is at the Gaddafi stadium on Nov 7, 8 and 10.