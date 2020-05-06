Sohail Ali Top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam while speaking with the Pakistan national women's team provided an insight into his training regime on the eve of a match and how he executes his tactics while in the middle

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ):Sohail Ali Top-ranked T20I batsman Babar Azam while speaking with the Pakistan national women's team provided an insight into his training regime on the eve of a match and how he executes his tactics while in the middle.

In a video conference call organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to help the women's team remain focused on cricket during the Covid-19 lockdown all over the country, 15 international and emerging batters held an interactive session with the Pakistan men's T20I side's captain.

The 25-year-old insisted that developing a positive attitude in the build-up of a match was the key for better performances, while adding that practicing on the balls where he struggled rather than staying in the comfort zone has helped him become a better batsman.

"I am unable to perform 99 per cent of the times when I have a negative thought in my mind that I might fail," Babar said. "It is very important that you don't change your batting approach altogether because of a failure in one innings. But, try to identify how you could have done better.

"I watch all the top batsmen in the world to understand their batting approach in different situations as it helps me understand the game better." Babar also provided a glimpse into how he remains focused under pressure and laid emphasis that valuing one's own wicket translates into becoming better at batting. "There's a lot going on when you are at the crease.

In that situation, it is better to talk to yourself and it is something that I do not only in a match but during practice as well." Babar, who is ranked number one in T20I cricket and is third and fifth in ODI and Test, advised the women players to take every match as a new match and ignore their achievements or failures of the past matches to remain focused on the task at hand.

"I watch even those innings of mine in which I have scored centuries, not to gloat, but to identify where I could have done better. It is very important that we stay away from complacency." Speaking on maintaining consistency in results, Babar said that he had set some particular goals for himself early in his career for which he has put enormous efforts to achieve.

"I had set a goal that I have to become the best player in the world. I analysed myself and identified the areas where I needed to work hard. I spoke to the coaches, seniors and worked extremely hard.

"It is very important that you help each other. Sometimes we are unaware of where we are going wrong and our teammates help us identify them. I still ask my younger brother while I am knocking whether I am doing well. I have been doing knocking with him from my young days so he knows me. Or I ask Imam [ul-Haq], and he asks me, because we know each other."On Monday, legendary fast bowler and ICC hall of famer Wasim Akram held a session with the women's team.