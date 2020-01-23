UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Has Chance To Break Kohli’s Record Of 1500 Scores 39 Matches

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:16 PM

According to sports analysts, Babar Azam needs 95 scores to break Indian cricketer’s record in upcoming T20 matches against Bangladesh.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2020) National Twenty 20 Captain Babar Azam can break record of Indian cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli by doing just 95 scores in upcoming T20 matches against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam, 25, made 1405 scores by playing 36 innings with average of 50.17. He made this run by 127.49 strikes. With such score, he can break record made by Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli who made 1500 by playing 39 innings.

Azam just needs 95 scores to break that record if he does this score in upcoming two T20I matches against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli is the top player in T20 matches who made highest score 1500 in 36 innings.

It may be mentioned here that first T20 match between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on Friday at 2 pm at Gaddafi stadium and strict security arrangements have been made on this occasion as all roads in surrounding of Gaddafi stadium and leading to the ground have been closed for traffic.

