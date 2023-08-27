Open Menu

Babar Azam Heaps Praise On Pakistan Team's Hardwork, Discipline

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believed that his team's ascension to the No.1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings was a result of their hard work and discipline.

A 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan helped Pakistan to the pole position in Men's ODI Team Rankings. They are now marginally ahead of Australia, with 2725 points and 118 rating points They had won the first ODI by 142 runs at the back of a brilliant bowling display. The second game was a nail-biting thriller, with the Men in Green eking out a one-wicket win in the last over of the game. In the third game, they batted well on a tough wicket to set a commanding total, before regular strikes from their bowlers ensured a 59-run win.� Babar was chuffed at having achieved the No.1 spot in the ODI team rankings. He described it as a complete team effort.

"Whenever you achieve the No.

1 spot, it gives you a lot of joy," Babar said after the final ODI, as quoted by ICC. "This is the result of the entire team's effort. We've been here before, but unfortunately we lost that position after losing a game. But we're back here by the grace of God. This is due to our hard work and performances." While discussing the recently concluded series, the Pakistan skipper expressed his belief that the momentum gained from it would provide them an advantage in the upcoming Asia Cup.

"We are excited, and this series win will help us. This wasn't an easy series, even if some might assume otherwise. Afghanistan are a tough side, their spinners are one of the best (in the world).�"The momentum we've achieved in this series will give us a lot of confidence. We are excited about the Asia Cup and are looking forward to Multan."Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal in Multan on 30 August.

