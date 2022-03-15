UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Holds The Pakistan Fort

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Babar Azam holds the Pakistan fort

Babar Azam stood like a rock with young opener Abdullah Shafique to keep Pakistan's hope alive of saving the second cricket Test against Australia

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Babar Azam stood like a rock with young opener Abdullah Shafique to keep Pakistan's hope alive of saving the second cricket Test against Australia.

Babar returned undefeated on 102 and Abdullah was unbeaten on 71 as Pakistan saw off a tough and challenging fourth day at 192 for two after Australia had declared their second innings at 97 for two to set Pakistan an improbable 506 runs target.

Babar had joined hands with Abdullah after middle-order batter Azhar Ali misread the bounce of the wicket and ducked to a Cameron Green delivery to be adjudged leg before at the total of 21 for two.

Babar's 102 was his first century in twenty one innings and sixth of his career. The champion batter has faced 197 deliveries of which 12 have been converted into boundaries.

Abdullah, who was dropped by Steven Smith on 20, showed his excellent temperament, patience and technique to face 226 deliveries. His 71 includes four fours and a six.

However, the day belong to Babar who once again demonstrated why he classified as one of the best batters of this era. The right-hander successfully fended off everything Pat Cummins and his world-class bowlers threw at him with his extraordinary talent.

Nevertheless, it's still a long way to go for Pakistan 90 overs on the fifth day with the second new ball in operation. Of course, if Pakistan has any chances of saving this Test and taking the fight to Lahore, then Babar is the key.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Century Australia Young Azhar Ali Babar Azam Best

Recent Stories

Fund raising for uplift projects through PSX recom ..

Fund raising for uplift projects through PSX recommended

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan concerned at Indian High Court decision o ..

Pakistan concerned at Indian High Court decision on Hijab issue: FO

2 minutes ago
 Nation to express confidence in PM' leadership at ..

Nation to express confidence in PM' leadership at D-Chowk: Ali M Khan

2 minutes ago
 Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry ..

Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry

2 minutes ago
 Russian forces press in on Kyiv as talks resume

Russian forces press in on Kyiv as talks resume

31 minutes ago
 University of Turbat to host 1st International Mul ..

University of Turbat to host 1st International Multidisciplinary Conference on 1 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>