Babar Azam Hopeful For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
The national skipper says they are focused on the trophy and not on the facilities during this mega event of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) National cricket team captain Babar Azam, ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup debut tomorrow, expressed optimism, emphasizing that their focus lies solely on clinching the World Cup trophy rather than dwelling on facilities.
“Our World Cup journey begins tomorrow. senior players must lead by example, avoiding past mistakes," said Babar Azam, hoping that they would lift the trophy this year.
He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Dallas on Wednesday.
Azam stressed their strategic approach to cricket, aiming for strong performances and ultimate success in the World Cup.
Azam shrugged off concerns about the absence of warm-up matches, stating they are making the most of available facilities for practice. Batters are training indoors while bowlers hone their skills on the field.
“This being cricket's debut in America, facilities are not a worry. We trust the board to ensure our needs are met,” Azam asserted.
Reflecting on T20 World Cup matches so far, Azam noted the absence of high-scoring games, drawing on the experience of players familiar with the conditions. "Shadab, Imad, and Haris have prior experience here," Azam remarked.
Expressing confidence in his team, Azam singled out Shadab Khan for his versatility across all facets of the game, hoping for favorable conditions for him.
Regarding the upcoming match against the US, Azam acknowledged the home advantage for the hosts but remained optimistic about Pakistan's performance. He highlighted the prowess of Pakistan's fast bowlers, expressing faith in their abilities.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
More Stories From Sports
-
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match1 hour ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets16 hours ago
-
Abdullah Gul welcomes Ambassador Maliki's best wishes for team Pakistan at T20 World cup15 hours ago
-
Pakistan junior team triumphs in first match of CAVA U18 Volleyball C'ship15 hours ago
-
Govt making all-out efforts to restore departmental sports15 hours ago
-
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup17 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland opt to bat first against England18 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi wants Babar lead fearlessly to lift T20 WC trophy17 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza opens up to find new love after divorce from Shoaib Malik18 hours ago
-
KSL schedule announced, tournament begins in September18 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update18 hours ago
-
KBBA President lauds memorial basketball tournament20 hours ago