Babar Azam Hopeful For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy

The national skipper says they are focused on the trophy and not on the facilities during this mega event of ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2024) National cricket team captain Babar Azam, ahead of Pakistan's T20 World Cup debut tomorrow, expressed optimism, emphasizing that their focus lies solely on clinching the World Cup trophy rather than dwelling on facilities.

“Our World Cup journey begins tomorrow. senior players must lead by example, avoiding past mistakes," said Babar Azam, hoping that they would lift the trophy this year.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Dallas on Wednesday.

Azam stressed their strategic approach to cricket, aiming for strong performances and ultimate success in the World Cup.

Azam shrugged off concerns about the absence of warm-up matches, stating they are making the most of available facilities for practice. Batters are training indoors while bowlers hone their skills on the field.

“This being cricket's debut in America, facilities are not a worry. We trust the board to ensure our needs are met,” Azam asserted.

Reflecting on T20 World Cup matches so far, Azam noted the absence of high-scoring games, drawing on the experience of players familiar with the conditions. "Shadab, Imad, and Haris have prior experience here," Azam remarked.

Expressing confidence in his team, Azam singled out Shadab Khan for his versatility across all facets of the game, hoping for favorable conditions for him.

Regarding the upcoming match against the US, Azam acknowledged the home advantage for the hosts but remained optimistic about Pakistan's performance. He highlighted the prowess of Pakistan's fast bowlers, expressing faith in their abilities.

