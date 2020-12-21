UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam, Inam Excluded From 1st Test Match Against New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 01:39 PM

Both players have been ruled out after their thumbs fractured during training sessions in New Zealand.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Pakistan captain Babar Azam and opener Imamul Haq excluded from first Test commencing in Mount Maunganui from December 26.

Both Babar Azam and Inamul Haq were ruled out after they fell injured ruing training sessions in Queenstown last week.

“Babar Azam got his right thumb while Inam got his left fractured during training session due to which both have been ruled out from the Test series as well,” said the sources.

Both players neither could play T20 series nor Test during New Zealand tour. Medical staff is closely monitoring the health and situation of the players.

The sources said that wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan would lead

The decision about participation of both players in 2nd test which is due on January 3 would be made by keeping in view their situation that time.

Inam Butt was named by the tour selection committee in the 17-player squad for the Test series against New Zealand.

Butt who is 24 years old made 191 runs in the three ongoing four-day first class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches before joining the New Zealand-bound tour party. He appeared as the top batsman in 2019-20 quaid-e-Azam trophy with 934 runs at an average of over 62 with four centuries and three half-centuries.

Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah will also play Test for Pakistan.

According to the reports, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Hafeez will not be in action on the New Zealand tour after the Napier T20I. Imad woiuld travel to Australia to join Melbourne Renegades in the BBL while Hafeez would return to Pakistan.

Squads:

Pakistan Shaheens for T20s: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafiq, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik.

Pakistan squad for Tests: Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah. (Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq not available for first Test)

Upcoming matches:

26-30 Dec – 1st Test v New Zealand, Mount Manganui

27 Dec – 1st T20 v Northern Knights, Hamilton

29 Dec – 2nd T20 v Wellington Firebirds, Wellington

1 Jan – 3rd T20 v Canterbury, Lincoln

3-7 Jan – 2nd Test v New Zealand, Christchurch

3 Jan – 4th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

5 Jan – 5th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

