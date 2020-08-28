Babar Azam is determined to make first century in T20 series

(@fidahassanain)

Babar Azam says he is feeling regret that he could not make scores in recently-concluded Test series against England, vowing that he is much eager to show performance in the forthcoming series.

Pakistan Twenty20 International (T20I) captain Babar Azam is determined to make his first century in the shortest format in the three-match series against England which was starting from Manchester on Friday (today)

The first T20 match between Pakistan and England would be played at Old Trafford.

“Of course, it is sad moment for me because I could not make score in recently-concluded Test series,” said Babar Azam.

“I always try play good game,” he further said, expressing his determination that he would make first century in T20I.

“To be honest, it is my aim to score one in this series,” Babar Azam said.

He also expressed his disappointment saying that he could not come back with good start. He stated that he made mistakes.

“I analyized all those mistakes to show good performance in the coming series,” he added. Babar Azam, however, did not who would keep the wickets for Pakistan in the upcoming series.