Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan in T20I Player Ranking

By scoring 133, Babar Azam got two points in MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Ranking.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) With latest scores 133, Pakistan’s captain for all formats Babar Azam is just six point away from Dawid Malan in T20 Player Rankings, the ICC said on Wednesday.

Babar Azam who has been finalized as Captain to lead national squad announced on Wednesday for New Zealand had scores of 82 and 51 in the first two matches of the series. But he could not bat in the final match as Pakistan won by eight wickets to win the whole series on Tuesday.

According to ICC, Pakistan, in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, secured one point but remained in fourth position with 262 points. Australia (275 points), England (271) and India (266) held the top three positions, it added.