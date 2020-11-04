Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test captain: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that decision to change Test captain will be made on the occasion when national squad will be announced for New Zealand tour.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Babar Azam is likely to become captain of Test team besides his captaincy of T20I and One-Day International (ODI), a local tv reported on Wednesday.

It reported that Pakistan cricket board reportedly decided to give limited-overs skipper Babar Azam captaincy of Test team.

“Babar Azam is likely to become captain of Test team besides his captaincy of T20 and ODI,” the reports said.

The final decision about his role would be made at the time when national squad would be announced for New Zealand.

“Current Test Captain Azhar Ali will be informed abouot the change beforehand,” the TV quoted an official as saying.

Azhar Ali is the current captain of Test team but, according to some reports, the management is not happy with his captaincy.