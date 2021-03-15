UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Is Unhappy Over Being “dummy Captain”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:55 PM

Babar Azam is unhappy over being “dummy captain”

Pakistan skipper has clearly asked PCB to give him powers to present his perspective and to make critical decision, making it clear that if has the responsibility of a captain then his suggestions and opinions must be given some weight.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2021) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has demanded Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to do justice regarding his captaincy roles, saying that he should be provided authority to present his perspective.

A senior journalist tweeted that Babar Azam was unhappy with his the current situation he was going through and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he did not want to be a dummy captain of the national team.

The captain was unhappy for being ignored again and again in selection of the players for upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Saj Sadiq said: “Babar Azam has communicated to the PCB that he doesn't want to be a dummy captain whose opinions are just ignored again and again. If he is to have the responsibility of being captain then his suggestions and opinions need to be considered #Cricket,”.

In another tweet, Saj Sadiq said: “Babar Azam is unhappy with the choice of 6 players who have been selected in the Zimbabwe and South Africa squads and is concerned that players are being picked for the Test squad based on performances in the PSL #Cricket,”.

The journalist also claimed that Babar Azam clearly told Mohammad Wasim that he would be held accountable if the team doesn’t perform cricket.

“Babar Azam was allegedly told by Mohammad Wasim that the selection of the squads wasn't his concern. Babar told him that it was his concern as he is the captain and is held accountable if the team doesn't perform #Cricket,” wrote Saj Sadiq.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced squads for upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Twitter PCB Pakistan Super League Tours South Africa Zimbabwe Babar Azam May

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 85 Li ..

5 minutes ago

Abdul Razzak Dawood, Adviser to PM, inaugurated st ..

16 minutes ago

Deliveroo says London share sale will raise 1.0 bn ..

51 seconds ago

US Special Envoy Khalilzad to Take Part in Afghan ..

14 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

14 minutes ago

Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed suffers from cardia ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.