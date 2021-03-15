Babar Azam is unhappy over being “dummy captain”

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan skipper has clearly asked PCB to give him powers to present his perspective and to make critical decision, making it clear that if has the responsibility of a captain then his suggestions and opinions must be given some weight.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has demanded Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) to do justice regarding his captaincy roles, saying that he should be provided authority to present his perspective.

A senior journalist tweeted that Babar Azam was unhappy with his the current situation he was going through and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he did not want to be a dummy captain of the national team.

The captain was unhappy for being ignored again and again in selection of the players for upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Saj Sadiq said: “Babar Azam has communicated to the PCB that he doesn't want to be a dummy captain whose opinions are just ignored again and again. If he is to have the responsibility of being captain then his suggestions and opinions need to be considered #Cricket,”.

In another tweet, Saj Sadiq said: “Babar Azam is unhappy with the choice of 6 players who have been selected in the Zimbabwe and South Africa squads and is concerned that players are being picked for the Test squad based on performances in the PSL #Cricket,”.

The journalist also claimed that Babar Azam clearly told Mohammad Wasim that he would be held accountable if the team doesn’t perform cricket.

“Babar Azam was allegedly told by Mohammad Wasim that the selection of the squads wasn't his concern. Babar told him that it was his concern as he is the captain and is held accountable if the team doesn't perform #Cricket,” wrote Saj Sadiq.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim announced squads for upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.