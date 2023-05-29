Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) In an upcoming spiritual journey, Pakistan's cricket team captain, Babar Azam, is scheduled to embark on Hajj during the second week of June.

Accompanied by his mother, Babar will join several other cricketers, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman, in performing the holy pilgrimage. This development was reported by a local media outlet.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, had previously announced in March that a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would participate in Hajj this year, signifying the significance of the religious event.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and other national cricketers had the opportunity to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, further deepening their spiritual experiences.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who are currently in the United States of America (USA), are set to embark on a remarkable educational journey at the renowned Harvard business School. They will become the first cricketers ever to enroll in the institution's executive education program, focusing on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and sports (BEMS).

During their stay from May 31 to June 3, the talented batsmen will attend classes held on the prestigious Harvard Business school campus in Boston, Massachusetts, immersing themselves in a unique learning experience.

This initiative demonstrates the dedication of Pakistani cricketers towards both their spiritual growth and professional development, further solidifying their positions as role models within the sporting community.