UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Joined By His Mother To Perform Hajj

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman are the other cricketers who will be performing the holy pilgrimage.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2023) In an upcoming spiritual journey, Pakistan's cricket team captain, Babar Azam, is scheduled to embark on Hajj during the second week of June.

Accompanied by his mother, Babar will join several other cricketers, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman, in performing the holy pilgrimage. This development was reported by a local media outlet.

Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, had previously announced in March that a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims would participate in Hajj this year, signifying the significance of the religious event.

Earlier this year, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and other national cricketers had the opportunity to perform Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan, further deepening their spiritual experiences.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who are currently in the United States of America (USA), are set to embark on a remarkable educational journey at the renowned Harvard business School. They will become the first cricketers ever to enroll in the institution's executive education program, focusing on The Business of Entertainment, Media, and sports (BEMS).

During their stay from May 31 to June 3, the talented batsmen will attend classes held on the prestigious Harvard Business school campus in Boston, Massachusetts, immersing themselves in a unique learning experience.

This initiative demonstrates the dedication of Pakistani cricketers towards both their spiritual growth and professional development, further solidifying their positions as role models within the sporting community.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket Sports Hajj Business Education Boston United States Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman March May June Media Event Mufti From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

2 hours ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago
 U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirat ..

U16 &amp; U19 Abu Dhabi Teams win ECB Inter-Emirates trophies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.