Babar Azam jumps a spot, Rizwan at top position in ICC T20 ranking

LAHORE, 28th Sep, 2022 :Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam has jumped up a spot in the ICC Men's T20 players rankings and his opening partner Muhammad Rizwan remained at the top position.

In the latest rankings released here on Wednesday by the ICC Babar has improved in the batting charts, thanks to the second ton of his T20 career.

Babar, who had occupied the No1 position for 1,155 days before being overtaken by team-mate Muhammad Rizwan early this month, was named Player of the Match for an unbeaten 110 in the second T20I of their ongoing seven-match series against England and followed it up with scores of eight and 36 in the third and fourth matches, which were also played over the past week.

"Babar Azam notched up the second T20I hundred of his career in the second T20I against England, which has propelled him to No 3 in the batting charts," said the ICC.

Muhammad Rizwan has regained the top spot after his brilliant displays in the ongoing seven-match series against England.

Meanwhile, India's Suryakumar Yadav moved up to number two after his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad, while Australia skipper Aaron Finch ranked number five.