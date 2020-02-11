(@fidahassanain)

Babar Azam jumped over two rankings above David Warner of Australia and Chteshwar Pujara of India in the first Test match against Bangladesh.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) Right hand batsman Babar has secured the high position in International cricket Council among the top five rankings in all formats.

Babar Azam has achieved this goal while playing second day of the first Test against Bangladesh.

He jumped up two rankings above David Warner of Australia and Cheteshwar Pujara of India. He is only 25 years old who has made his name and space in the world’s top cricketers in all formats including T20I as well as third place in the One-Day International format.

Virat Kohli, however, remains the top batsman in the world ranking of Test matches.