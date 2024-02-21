Babar Azam leads PSL run chart with historic 3000 runs milestone

Babar Azam, the renowned top-ranked batsman globally and former captain of the national cricket team, leading Peshawar Zalmi, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the most runs in the ninth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the world's most popular cricket brand

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Babar Azam, the renowned top-ranked batsman globally and former captain of the national cricket team, leading Peshawar Zalmi, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for the most runs in the ninth season of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the world's most popular cricket brand. As per the score sheet of the six matches played in the PSL until Wednesday, Azam achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first batsman to surpass 3000 runs in the HBL PSL.

Azam achieved this record during his debut match of the season against Quetta Gladiators, where he scored 68 runs off 42 balls, aided by 4 sixes. In the match held in Lahore against Lahore Qalandars, Azam scored 72 runs.

Previously, Azam accumulated 2935 runs across 8 seasons spanning from 2016 to 2023. Displaying his batting prowess, he showcased his skills in 77 innings out of 79 matches for Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, and Peshawar Zalmi. His highest individual score during this period was 115 runs.

In the current PSL Season 9, Azam continues to dominate the run chart, accumulating 140 runs individually across two matches. During his initial match on February 18 in Lahore, he scored 68 runs, followed by a remarkable performance on February 21 in the second match also held in Lahore, where he notched 72 runs, marking his highest score this season thus far.

Multan Sultans' South African player, Reeza Raphael Hendricks, secures the second position on the list with 137 runs in two matches. His highest individual score stands at 79 not out.

In third place is Sahibzada Farhan of Lahore Qalandars, who has accumulated 119 runs. Agha Salman of Islamabad United follows closely in fourth place with 116 runs, while Saud Shakeel of Quetta Gladiators secures fifth place with 114 runs. However, none of the other batsmen managed to surpass the 100-run mark.

Likewise, Fakhar Zaman representing Lahore Qalandars played 76 matches with as many innings, accumulating a total of 2368 runs, with his highest score also being 115 runs.