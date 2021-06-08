UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Leaves India’s Kohli Behind By Scoring More Runs In Men’s T20Is

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:39 PM

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scoring more runs in Men’s T20Is

ESPN Cricinfo reports Azam has scored the highest runs in men’s T20Is and T20s since 2019.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021) Pakistan’s Skipper Babar Azam has made the highest number of runs in Men’s T20Is and T20s since 2019.

He has made his country proud of him once again.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Azam has scored the highest number of runs in men’s T20Is as well as in T20s.

He made 1,004 runs in T20Is since 2019 in 26 innings, with the highest scores of 122. He also made 10 half-centuries during this time. Virat Kohli had scored 992 runs in 24 innings, with the highest score of 94 runs. Kohli stood at the second position.

Pual Stirling, the batsman of Ireland, scored the third position, with 943 runs, which he made in 26 innings. His highest score was 95 while he also scored 10 half-centuries like Azam and Kohli.

In T20s, Azam holds the credit of scoring a whopping 3, 461 runs.

The reports said that Babar Azam had an average of 41.33 and 49.44 in the two formats, respectively while India's Virat Kohli and England's Dawid Malan had greater averages in T20Is. David Warner, the Aussie batsman, is at the top in terms of averages in T20s followed by Babar Azam.

