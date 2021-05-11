Babar Azam looks ahead to planned tour of West Indies

(@fidahassanain)

The Pakistan Skipper is very happy with his players, especially Abid Ali who scored double century in Test match against Zimbabwe.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2021) Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking ahead towards his team’s planned tour to the West Indies.

Babar Azam also appreciated his team players over successful southern African tour.

He made this statement while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Pakistan won Zimbabwe and South African tours.

The skipper said that he was happy with all the players, especially with the batsmen.

He mentioned Abid Ali for his remarkable performance and double century during Test math against Zimbabwe.

“Abid and Azhar Ali partnership was very important,” said Babar, pointing out that the confidence of the batsmen would be high and they had an important series in the West Indies coming up.

Pakistan is due to play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals in the Caribbean.