UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Looks Forward To First Bilateral Series Against Netherlands

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to feature in the first-ever bilateral series against Netherlands commencing from Tuesday, Aug 16, in Rotterdam. Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August.

The three-match series is part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies fifth spot with 90 points. Babar's side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab second position in the points table.

A couple of milestones are on the cards for Pakistan's premier players. Number one ranked ODI player Babar Azam needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, who trails his skipper Babar on second spot in the ICC batters' rankings, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after amassing seven fifty-plus scores on the trot in ODIs. He was declared player of the series for scores of 65, 72 and 62 in Pakistan's 3-0 win against the West Indies at home in three-match ODI series in June 2022.

Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to knee injury.

The touring side had their first training session in Schiedam cricket ground, but due to rain they were compelled to conduct the second training session in indoors facilities in Rotterdam.

Reflecting on team's preparation ahead of the series, Babar Azam said on Monday: "It's great to be here in Netherlands for the first time. The weather and the hospitality is very good here and we are being looked after really well.

"I do follow Netherlands cricket and I am impressed with their passion for the game.

I am very hopeful that the series starting tomorrow will go a long way to promote the game in this region.

"We will not become complacent here and the players are ready to express themselves at the ground. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills.

"We are looking forward to a good contest between bat and ball and I am hopeful the fans will turn up in numbers to witness the series." Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Balochistan), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Zahid Mehmood (Sindh) Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Drikus Simmon (trainer/strength & conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Lt Col (retd) Asif Mahmood (team security manager), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Malang Ali (team masseur) and Dr Najeebullah Soomro (team doctor). Lt Col Asif Mahmood (team security manager) schedule: 16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Weather Century Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ICC Punjab Doctor Malang Rotterdam Netherlands Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shaun Tait Mohammad Nawaz Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Imam-ul-Haq Ali Agha June August Afridi Media All From Coach

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

2 hours ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Topped Chinaâ€™s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped Chinaâ€™s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.