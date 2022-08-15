Babar Azam looks forward to first bilateral series against Netherlands

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to feature in the first-ever bilateral series against Netherlands commencing from Tuesday, Aug 16, in Rotterdam. Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August.

The three-match series is part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League where the visiting side occupies fifth spot with 90 points. Babar's side will be aiming to win all three matches to grab second position in the points table.

A couple of milestones are on the cards for Pakistan's premier players. Number one ranked ODI player Babar Azam needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons in international cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan requires 18 more runs to complete 1,000 ODI runs.

Imam-ul-Haq, who trails his skipper Babar on second spot in the ICC batters' rankings, will be looking to continue his rich vein of form after amassing seven fifty-plus scores on the trot in ODIs. He was declared player of the series for scores of 65, 72 and 62 in Pakistan's 3-0 win against the West Indies at home in three-match ODI series in June 2022.

Pakistan will be without the services of world number three ODI bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is not available for the first two games due to knee injury.

The touring side had their first training session in Schiedam cricket ground, but due to rain they were compelled to conduct the second training session in indoors facilities in Rotterdam.

Reflecting on team's preparation ahead of the series, Babar Azam said on Monday: "It's great to be here in Netherlands for the first time. The weather and the hospitality is very good here and we are being looked after really well.

"I do follow Netherlands cricket and I am impressed with their passion for the game.

I am very hopeful that the series starting tomorrow will go a long way to promote the game in this region.

"We will not become complacent here and the players are ready to express themselves at the ground. In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills.

"We are looking forward to a good contest between bat and ball and I am hopeful the fans will turn up in numbers to witness the series." Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs - Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Balochistan), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haris Rauf (Northern), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Khushdil Shah (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh) and Zahid Mehmood (Sindh) Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Drikus Simmon (trainer/strength & conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ibrahim Badees (media and digital manager), Lt Col (retd) Asif Mahmood (team security manager), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Malang Ali (team masseur) and Dr Najeebullah Soomro (team doctor). Lt Col Asif Mahmood (team security manager) schedule: 16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam.