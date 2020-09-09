UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Loses Top Position In ICC Men’s T20I Player Ranking For Batting

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:13 PM

Babar Azam loses top position in ICC Men’s T20I Player Ranking for batting

England Batsman Dawid Malan has replaced Babar Azam who held the position as No.1 player  for 22 months.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) Pakistan limited-over Captain Babar Azam dropped from No. 1 position in ICC Men’s T201 Player Rankings for batting, the latest reports said on Wednesday.

Babar Azam remained at the top position of ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings for 22 months.

According to ICC media reports, England batsman Dawid Malan has seized the No.1 position in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after a fruitful home series against Australia, which England won 2-1.

The 33-year-old left-hander has progressed four places after a series-topping run aggregate of 129, which included a player of the match effort of 66 in the first fixture. Malan, whose previous best ranking was second in November last year, was now eight rating points ahead of Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Malan’s teammates Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler have also made headway in Wednesday’s update. Bairstow has gained three slots to reach a career-best 19th position after scoring 72 runs in the series while Buttler has moved from 40th to 28th after scoring 121 runs in two matches, which also won him the player of the series award.

For Australia, captain Aaron Finch’s 125 runs in the series have helped him retain third position. Glenn Maxwell also holds on to his sixth position among batsmen while gaining one slot to reach second position in the list of all-rounders led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has gained two slots to reach seventh position after finishing as the most successful bowler in the series with six wickets, while Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar’s five wickets have enabled him retain third position, behind the Afghanistan spin pair of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson has moved into the top 10 for the first time in his career after taking three wickets in the series while his compatriot Mitchell Starc (up seven places to 18th) and England’s Mark Wood (up 41 places to 79th) have also made notable gains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan ICC Australia Rashid Jos Mitchell Mohammad Nabi Babar Azam Rashid Khan Dawid Malan November National University Media From Best Top

Recent Stories

Mazari jubilation over safe return of SECP offici ..

8 minutes ago

Multan to get tree plantation drive at large scale ..

8 minutes ago

Russia says Navalny 'disinformation' being used fo ..

8 minutes ago

Govt succeeded in creating peace, harmony by pursu ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking serious steps to improve police ..

13 minutes ago

French Junior Trade Minister Warns of Difficult Co ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.