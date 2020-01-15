UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Makes Space In The Best One-day Team Of 2019

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:12 PM

Babar Azam makes space in the best one-day team of 2019

No Pakistani Test player was selected by the ICC for annual  awards in the competition of international cricketers.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2020) Babar Azam—the only cricketer in Pakistan team—who has been included by International Cricket Council (ICC) in the best one-day team of the world for showing excellent performance in one-day internationals.

However, not even a single cricketer from Pakistan’s Test team could make way to annual awards by the ICC. Pat Commins of Australia has been awarded as the best Test bowler for taking 59 wickets during the last year matches.

Ben Stokes of England was selected for annual award for making England World Cup champion. Rohit Sharma of Indian cricket team was awarded for the best performance in One-day International matches. Spirit of the Cricketers Award was given to Virat Kohili of India.

Deepak Chahar was awarded for the best performance in T20 matches. Marnus Labuschange grabbed the best award of emerging cricketer of the year while Richard Illingworth declared as the best umpire of the year and awarded for the best performance.

