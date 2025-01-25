Open Menu

Babar Azam Makes To ICC Men's T20I Team Of The Year 2024

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Class personified batsman Babar Azam is the only Pakistani cricketer to be nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for his exceptional batting performances in the shortest format of the game during the year 2024.

Babar Azam, who has made the cover drive his own, once again exhibited unparalleled consistency as he scored 738 runs in 24 matches at an average of 33.54 with six half-centuries and the highest score of 75.

The citation by the ICC read as: “Renowned for his elegant stroke play and unmatched consistency, Babar Azam again anchored Pakistan’s innings time and again, ensuring stability in a dynamic batting lineup.

The right-handed batter started off his year in sizzling fashion, notching up three half-centuries on the trot against New Zealand away from home.

The 30-year old’s ability to perform under pressure and his consistency across formats reaffirmed his status as one of the finest players in international cricket, placing him sixth on the ICC Men’s T20I rankings for batters.”

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

On the other side, left-arm orthodox slow Sadia Iqbal was picked in the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year 2024. Sadia Iqbal bagged 30 wickets in 19 appearances at an average of 14.30 and the best bowling of 4-16.

The ICC acknowledged Sadia’s bowling acumen in the following words: “The left-arm orthodox bowler had an exceptional year, making a major impact by claiming 30 wickets in 19 matches, proving to be a key performer with the ball throughout the season.

A brilliant spell of 3/18 from 4 overs against West Indies in Karachi in May marked the start of Sadia Iqbal's consistent performances throughout the 2024 year.

The 29-year-old delivered her best T20I spell against Sri Lanka in Dambulla during the Women’s Asia Cup, with remarkable figures of 4/16 from 4 overs. She followed it up with another impressive performance, taking 3/34 against South Africa in Multan in July and September.

Sadia Iqbal’s consistency and ability to get breakthroughs cemented her second position in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings.”

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year:

Laura Wolvaardt (C), Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (WK), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma and Sadia Iqbal.

