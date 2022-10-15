UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Marks His Birthday With International Cricketers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2022 | 02:44 PM

The cricketers from different teams come to Babar Azam and wish him birthday.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has marked his birthday with the cricket players of different teams.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket board has shared the video clip of Babar Azam's birthday celebrations.

The PCB says, "Special guests for the birthday of 🇵🇰 ©️! 🎊😊 We invited all the team captains at the @T20WorldCup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday 🎂🙌,".

In the video, the players from other teams come, hand shake with Babar Azam and wish him birthday.

