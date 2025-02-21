Open Menu

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Among Those With Lowest International Strike Rates

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Pakistan’s both start batters have been listed with the lowest International strike rates post ODI World Cup 2023

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2025) After ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan’s prominent batters including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been listed among those with the lowest international strike rates.

In this category, Babar Azam ranks second with a strike rate of 76.29 as he scored 352 runs in 10 innings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz tops the list with a strike rate of 72.27, also scoring 352 runs in 10 innings.

Mohammad Rizwan has accumulated 438 runs in 11 innings while maintaining a strike rate of 78.

77.

Among others, Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto has scored 358 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 84.43 while Australia’s Steve Smith has 347 runs in 12 innings with a strike rate of 85.25.

It may be mentioned here that in the opening match of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025, both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan struggled with their strike rates, and Pakistan also faced defeat against New Zealand.

