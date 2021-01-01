UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Named For The Most Valuable Cricketer Of 2020 Award

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:55 PM

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam who is currently on New Zealand tour has also bagged White-ball cricketer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2020) Pakistan captain Babar Azam named as the most valuable cricketer of the year for his excellent performance in 2020.

Babar Azam also bagged White-ball cricketer.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah was named as Men’s Emerging International Cricketer of the year at the PCB Awards, the reports said on Friday.

Pakistan team was awarded Spirit of Cricket Award for visiting Bangladesh dressing following their 2-0 win in the T20I series.

Rohail Nazir was named for Men’s Emerging Domestic Cricketer of the year.

PCB Umpire of year Award went to Asif Yaqoob.

An independent panel comprising highly revered cricket personalities finalized the nominations.

The panel made these nominations on the basis of different factors and not just the performances of the players.

The qualities of the players on the basis of which they were nominated include opponent, value, impact and contribute in the matches as well as during the period of under consideration.

Kamran Ghulam, 25, who was representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, won the domestic cricketer of the year award.

Award for the Corporate Achievement of the Year went to the successful staging of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five in Pakistan.

Fatima Sana bagged the award for the Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year while Aliya Riaz claimed the Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

