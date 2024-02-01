Babar Azam Once Again Secures Top 5 In ICC Test Rankings
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Previously positioned at number 10, Babar Azam's ascent comes on the heels of subdued performances by Indian and Australian batsmen in their recent Test matches.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Pakistan's cricket sensation and former national team captain, Babar Azam, has once again made headlines by securing a coveted position in the top 5 of the ICC Test rankings.
After a commendable rise of five places, the 29-year-old batsman reclaimed his spot among cricket's elite.
His consistent display of skill and determination has propelled him to the fifth rank, reaffirming his status as one of the game's premier talents.
The latest ICC Test rankings also spotlight New Zealand's Kane Williamson at the summit, with Australia's Usman Khawaja making significant strides to secure the eighth position.
Meanwhile, India's cricket stalwart Virat Kohli occupies the sixth spot, with England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Devon Conway rounding off the top positions.
However, the bowling rankings paint a different picture for Pakistan, with not a single bowler breaking into the top 10. India's Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the top spot after an impressive performance against England, followed closely by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's captain Pat Cummins.
In the Test all-rounders rankings, Pakistani players are conspicuously absent. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin lead the pack, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. England's Joe Root and Ben Stokes complete the top five, leaving Pakistan's representation in this domain wanting.
Babar Azam's resurgence underscores his unwavering commitment to excellence, as he continues to be a driving force in Pakistan's cricketing journey. As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates further developments, Azam's feat serves as a testament to his enduring prowess and indomitable spirit on the field.
