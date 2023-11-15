Babar Azam open to relinquish captaincy for shorter formats: Sources

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that in light of recent controversies surrounding leaked WhatsApp messages, Babar Azam is reported to be considering legal action.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2023) In a bid to chart the course for the future of Pakistan's cricket leadership, Babar Azam, the captain of the national cricket team, has completed a series of consultations with key stakeholders.

The discussions, which included a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Management Committee, focused on the team's performance in the recently concluded World Cup and Azam's captaincy.

The skipper, who is recognized as one of the finest contemporary batsmen, visited the PCB headquarters to engage in talks with Zaka Ashraf. The sources close to the developments revealed that Azam not only discussed the team's recent performance but also sought insights from close associates before the crucial meeting.

Contrary to initial speculations, it has been disclosed that Babar Azam is open to relinquishing the captaincy for shorter formats if required, expressing a willingness to lead the team solely in Test cricket.

The captain has consulted with legal advisors among his close associates to address the matter.

Following Pakistan's remarkable performance in the World Cup, the PCB initiated a comprehensive review of the national team's dynamics. The resignation of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq during the tournament and Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's recent departure have added layers of complexity to the post-tournament analysis.

The sources within the PCB suggested that the management committee is contemplating the removal of all foreign coaching staff, with considerations underway to appoint former national cricketers to coaching positions. Meetings with ex-cricketers, including Zaka Ashraf, are ongoing as part of this strategic reassessment.

The cricketing community eagerly awaited the outcomes of these deliberations, which are poised to shape the trajectory of Pakistan cricket in the coming months.