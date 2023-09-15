Open Menu

Babar Azam Optimistic About Recovery Of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf For World Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2023 | 01:11 PM

Naseem and Rauf encountered minor injuries during Pakistan's Super Four encounter against India at the 2023 Asia Cup.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2023) Pakistan CaptainBabar Azam on Friday provided an update on the recuperation timeline of fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, ensuring fans that both players are on track for the upcoming ICC Men's cricket World Cup.

They were absent from the crucial match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which ultimately resulted in Pakistan's exit from the tournament on Thursday.

During the post-match press conference, Babar expressed confidence in the swift return of the two essential pacers to the national squad.

Nevertheless, when discussing Naseem's recovery, Babar exercised caution, acknowledging that he lacked a precise timeframe for the young fast bowler's comeback.

"Haris Rauf's injury isn't severe; he's dealing with a minor side strain, and he is expected to recover before the World Cup. I can't provide an exact timeline for Naseem Shah's recovery, but I believe he will also join the World Cup squad later on. However, we'll have to wait and see," Babar stated.

It's worth noting that the less-experienced duo, Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani, stepped in for the injured pair during that match and could be potential options for the World Cup if Naseem and Rauf don't regain fitness in time.

