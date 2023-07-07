Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the team management has barred the players from traveling due to inclement weather conditions.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) Pakistan national cricket team captain, Babar Azam, along with other players, is expected to miss teammate Haris Rauf's reception in Rawalpindi tonight.

Initially, the plan was for the players to travel from Karachi to Rawalpindi in the evening and return the following afternoon. However, with poor weather and rain forecasts in the country as the monsoon season begins, the team management has deemed it too risky to proceed with the travel arrangements.

Despite not being able to attend the reception, the entire team took to social media to extend their wishes to Haris Rauf on the special occasion.

Presently, the team is undergoing a training camp in Karachi ahead of their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

The camp will conclude today, with the players engaging in a single training session at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center, located in the National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan is set to compete in a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka later this month. This series marks the commencement of the national team's participation in the third ICC Test Championship cycle.

The Pakistan squad for the series includes Babar Azam as captain, Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain and wicketkeeper, along with players such as Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, and Shan Masood.

The expected schedule for the Test series is as follows:

First Test: July 16-20

Second Test: July 24-28