Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test ranking

South African batsman Quinton De Kock has replaced Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2021) Pakistan’s kipper Babar Azam has lost his position among the top ten batsmen in the internatioanl Test Ranking.

Taking to Twitter, ICC shared the latest ranking of the top ten Test batsmen.

It wrote: “Shuffles in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings with @QuinnyDeKock69 moving into the top 10!,”.

Quinton De Kock is the South African batsman who recently made his space in the top ten Test batsmen.