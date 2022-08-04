UrduPoint.com

Babar Azam Pays Tribute To Pakistani Athletes For Winning CWG 2022 Competition

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 04, 2022 | 05:46 PM

The Pakistan team skipper says he is extremely proud of the superstars and has raised voice for facilities and support for them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Aug 4th, 2022) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has appreciated the Pakistani superstars who won CWG 2022 competition.

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam said, " Roar Pakistan! 🔥 👏 Extremely proud of these superstars. All our athletes deserve proper structure, support and state-of-the-art facilities.

#PakistanZindabad https://t.co/XLOsusWzfo,".

Earlier, Pakistan cricket board also paid tribute to the champions for making Pakistan proud. It wrote, "Congratulations to weightlifter Mohammad Nooh Dastagir Butt for winning Pakistan's first 🏅 with a #CWG2022 record total lift of 405kg in men's +109kg event. Wishing you more success in future, champion! 🇵🇰 https://t.co/st58vKgP5a,".

