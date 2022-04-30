Babar Azam performs Umrah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan skipper says he blessed to be at the doorsteps of the first house of Allah SWT.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) Pakistan captain Babar Azam has performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer shared his picture from Mataf where he was seen wrapped in Ehram to perform Umra.

He wrote, “Blessed to be at the doorsteps of the first house of Allah SWT,”.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Shadab Khan and Waqar Younis also performed Umrah. Both the cricketers shared their pictures from there.