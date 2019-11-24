UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Reaches Century As Pakistan Continue To Fight

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:50 AM

Babar Azam reaches century as Pakistan continue to fight

Brisbane, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Babar Azam scored his second Test century as his side continued to fight hard to save the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday.

Azam brought up his century off 160 balls when he drove Pat Cummins through cover for four runs, his 13th boundary of his innings.

His only scare came when he was on 75 when he survived a close lbw shout off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood.

The Australians reviewed the decision but ball tracking showed umpire Richard Kettleborough had made the right decision.

At the drinks break in the second session, Pakistan were 213 for five, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan alongside Azam on 48.

The visitors are still need 127 to make Australia bat again.

They earlier lost Shan Masood for 42 and Iftikhar Ahmed for a duck in the first session.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Australia Brisbane Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Iftikhar Ahmed Richard Kettleborough Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

9 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

10 hours ago

Oil from spill in Brazil washes up in Rio state

10 hours ago

Ex-President Morales' Children Leave Bolivia for A ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.