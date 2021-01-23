Babar Azam recalls his journey from ball-picker to Test captain

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Skipper says he used to pick balls from outside the boundary during the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in 2007, adding that he has achieved his goal in last 14 years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Pakistan’s Test skipper Babar Azam on Saturday recalled the days when he used to be a ball-picker.

Babar Azam said he used to line-up to meet cricket stars.

“The moments are still in my mind when I used to come to the stadium as a ball-picker just to see and meet cricket stars,” said Pakistan’s Test skipper.

He further said: “I still remember that I was a ball-kipper in 2007 during a second Test match against Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore,”.

Babar Azam said that it was very tough and difficult experience for him as he used to be on the other side of the boundary and watching cricketers.

“I used to see the players working hard for their victory from the other side of the boundary,” he further said.

He also still remembered the moments when Inzemamul Haq was anxious in the dressing room when he got out missing Javed Miandad’s record by just two runs.

“I was near the dressing when all it happened, and it was Inzam bhai’s last match,” said Babar Azam.

“Inzam bhai missed Miandad’s record by just two runs after he got out during that match,” he said, adding that he was frustrated and he threw his bat.

“That moment is still alive in my thoughts,” the skipper said.

“I achieved my goal during last 24 years. Now I am the captain of Pakistan team and my focus is to lead the national team from the front,” he concluded.

Babar Azma is now the world’s 5th best batsman and is lucky player to lead Pakistan. He will lead Pakistan against South Africa in Test and T20 matches.