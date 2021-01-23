UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Recalls His Journey From Ball-picker To Test Captain

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:43 PM

Babar Azam recalls his journey from ball-picker to Test captain

Pakistan Skipper says he used to pick balls from outside the boundary during the 2nd Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in 2007, adding that he has achieved his goal in last 14 years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2021) Pakistan’s Test skipper Babar Azam on Saturday recalled the days when he used to be a ball-picker.

Babar Azam said he used to line-up to meet cricket stars.

“The moments are still in my mind when I used to come to the stadium as a ball-picker just to see and meet cricket stars,” said Pakistan’s Test skipper.

He further said: “I still remember that I was a ball-kipper in 2007 during a second Test match against Pakistan and South Africa in Lahore,”.

Babar Azam said that it was very tough and difficult experience for him as he used to be on the other side of the boundary and watching cricketers.

“I used to see the players working hard for their victory from the other side of the boundary,” he further said.

He also still remembered the moments when Inzemamul Haq was anxious in the dressing room when he got out missing Javed Miandad’s record by just two runs.

“I was near the dressing when all it happened, and it was Inzam bhai’s last match,” said Babar Azam.

“Inzam bhai missed Miandad’s record by just two runs after he got out during that match,” he said, adding that he was frustrated and he threw his bat.

“That moment is still alive in my thoughts,” the skipper said.

“I achieved my goal during last 24 years. Now I am the captain of Pakistan team and my focus is to lead the national team from the front,” he concluded.

Babar Azma is now the world’s 5th best batsman and is lucky player to lead Pakistan. He will lead Pakistan against South Africa in Test and T20 matches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore T20 Lead South Africa Babar Azam All From Best

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Locks Down Nearly 10,000 People in Coron ..

7 minutes ago

Tourism deptt launches Toll Free helpline 1422

20 minutes ago

Awareness campaign on Zainab Alert App needed

20 minutes ago

DC Mardan pays a surprise visit to service deliver ..

22 minutes ago

Four private sector companies step in LNG trade

22 minutes ago

Small farmers 'need more climate aid to ward off f ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.