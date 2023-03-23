Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan skipper says this ward is for his parents, fans and the people of Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2023) Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, on Thursday received the country’s third highest civilian award Sitarar-e-Imtiaz.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman conferred Babar Awam with the award at a ceremony held at Punjab Governor House.

Azam is only 28 years old.

Taking to Twitter, the skipper called it an “immese honour” to receive the award in the presence of his parents.

He tweeted, “This award is for my parents, fans and the people of Pakistan,”.

Before Babar Azam, It was Sarfraz Ahmed who being the youngest cricketer received Sitara-e-Imtaiz award.

The government last year on August 14 announced that it would be conferring Babar with the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

Babar Azam through his remarkable performance became the world’s top batsman in cricket.