Open Menu

Babar Azam Reflects On T20I Series Loss Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 31, 2024 | 01:55 PM

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

Babar acknowledges that the World Cup presents a different challenge, and he is confident that the team will perform better.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) National cricket team captain Babar Azam expressed his disappointment over losing the T20I series to England, emphasizing the importance of winning the series to boost morale ahead of the T20 World Cup.

During a press conference held in London after the match, Babar acknowledged that the World Cup presents a different challenge, and he is confident that the team will perform better.

He noted that the middle-order batsmen failed to bat responsibly, resulting in the loss of wickets and an inability to set a high target.

Babar also pointed out that the bowlers did not perform up to the mark, conceding too many runs.

He defended the team selection, stating that every player, including Azam Khan, was chosen based on merit, although defeats naturally lead to scrutiny.

He emphasized the need for the players to adopt modern cricket strategies and improve their strike rates to secure victories.

Addressing a question, Babar mentioned that while he is not familiar with the conditions in the USA, he is well-acquainted with those in the West Indies. He stressed that all players understand their roles and must take responsibility to succeed in the World Cup.

To return to winning ways, embracing contemporary cricket techniques will be crucial.

Related Topics

USA Cricket T20 World London Lead Babar Azam All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

14 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

14 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

14 hours ago
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

14 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

14 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

14 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

14 hours ago
 PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's conv ..

PM strongly condemns attack on Khalid Magsi's convoy

14 hours ago
 Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing presid ..

Five things to know about Mexico's outgoing president

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports