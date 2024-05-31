Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2024) National cricket team captain Babar Azam expressed his disappointment over losing the T20I series to England, emphasizing the importance of winning the series to boost morale ahead of the T20 World Cup.

During a press conference held in London after the match, Babar acknowledged that the World Cup presents a different challenge, and he is confident that the team will perform better.

He noted that the middle-order batsmen failed to bat responsibly, resulting in the loss of wickets and an inability to set a high target.

Babar also pointed out that the bowlers did not perform up to the mark, conceding too many runs.

He defended the team selection, stating that every player, including Azam Khan, was chosen based on merit, although defeats naturally lead to scrutiny.

He emphasized the need for the players to adopt modern cricket strategies and improve their strike rates to secure victories.

Addressing a question, Babar mentioned that while he is not familiar with the conditions in the USA, he is well-acquainted with those in the West Indies. He stressed that all players understand their roles and must take responsibility to succeed in the World Cup.

To return to winning ways, embracing contemporary cricket techniques will be crucial.