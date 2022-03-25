Babar Azam refuses to accept difference in the mindset of Pakistan and Australian teams

Pakistan Cricket captain Babar Azam on Friday refused to accept the difference in the mindset of Pakistan and Australian cricket teams after his side lost the third and last test match by 115 runs at the Gadaffi stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cricket captain Babar Azam on Friday refused to accept the difference in the mindset of Pakistan and Australian cricket teams after his side lost the third and last test match by 115 runs at the Gadaffi stadium.

Babar Azam told an online press conference " it was not correct to say that there was a difference of mindset between the teams of Pakistan and Australia".

Australia won the three test series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by huge margin on the fifth and final day of the test match.

"The pitch was the same for both the teams. We played according to the situation of the situation and not with a defensive position," he said.

Babar Azam added that the decision to play pace bowler Naseem Shah in the test was part of the plan and the team got benefit in the first inning.

" We played with a positive mind and we wanted to achieve the target", said the home captain.

He said in Pakistan second innings the wickets fell quickly and due to this factor the situation went out of control and resulted in a loss.

Babar Azam said that pacer Hassan Ali is a match winner and as a captain he has the same confidence on him as before.

"If you look at our previous performance all the players have performed well in the past", he asserted.

The home captain said, "Overall we played the series well, played exceptional cricket in Karachi, and we should not be talking about bringing in changes in the team after one series".

Babar Azam said that as captain he had confidence in all the players and will remain so as the players are full of potential and have the promise to serve Pakistan cricket with devotion and pride.

Australian captain Pat Cummins has said that playing cricket in Pakistan has been a great experience.

In an online press conference after the third Test and series victory against Pakistan here on Friday, Pat Cummins said that he was satisfied and happy to win the cricket series abroad.

He said he has complete confidence in the bowlers in the test series that they will get wickets in these conditions and he was delighted on his teams victory as winning the series abroad always gives confidence.

The Australian captain added that the confidence gained from the success of the series against Pakistan would be beneficial in the next series.

He said, "You try to get results in every test, against Pakistan we got the result at the end of the test series".

Pat Cummins also said that his players batted and bowled well and played good cricket in the Ashes series.

He said, "Even in Pakistan the players played good cricket, it would be difficult to name any one, cricket has been a great experience here."