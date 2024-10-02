Babar Azam Resigns As Captain Of Pakistan's White Ball Cricket Team
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Babar Azam says he decided to step down from captain role for national team
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team, has announced his resignation from the captaincy.
In a statement on social media, Babar Azam said he has decided to step down from the role of captain for the Pakistan team.
He expressed his desire to focus on his role as a player and spend time with his family.
Babar stated that he feels proud of what he has achieved so far and is ready to fulfill his responsibilities as a player.
According to sources, Babar resigned after consulting with his family and close friends, having been discussing his captaincy situation with them for several days.
Reports indicate that his close friends within the national team suggested that he consider resigning.
Additionally, Babar’s decision not to captain in the Champions Cup was seen as the first step toward his resignation.
It is worth noting that after the team's defeat in last year's World Cup, Babar stepped down from the captaincy in all three formats in November.
Following this, the PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test captain, but no decision was made regarding the ODI captaincy.
However, in March of this year, Babar Azam was reinstated as the captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team.
Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan played 43 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 15.
Besides it, under his captaincy, Pakistan won 48 out of 85 T20 International matches, while losing 29.
