Open Menu

Babar Azam Resigns As Captain Of Pakistan's White Ball Cricket Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

Babar Azam says he decided to step down from captain role for national team

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team, has announced his resignation from the captaincy.

In a statement on social media, Babar Azam said he has decided to step down from the role of captain for the Pakistan team.

He expressed his desire to focus on his role as a player and spend time with his family.

Babar stated that he feels proud of what he has achieved so far and is ready to fulfill his responsibilities as a player.

According to sources, Babar resigned after consulting with his family and close friends, having been discussing his captaincy situation with them for several days.

Reports indicate that his close friends within the national team suggested that he consider resigning.

Additionally, Babar’s decision not to captain in the Champions Cup was seen as the first step toward his resignation.

It is worth noting that after the team's defeat in last year's World Cup, Babar stepped down from the captaincy in all three formats in November.

Following this, the PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as the T20 captain and Shan Masood as the Test captain, but no decision was made regarding the ODI captaincy.

However, in March of this year, Babar Azam was reinstated as the captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team.

Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan played 43 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 15.

Besides it, under his captaincy, Pakistan won 48 out of 85 T20 International matches, while losing 29.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Social Media PCB Shan Masood Babar Azam March November Afridi Family All From

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

8 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

9 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

9 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

10 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

10 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

10 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

12 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

12 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

12 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

13 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports