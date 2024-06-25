Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Captain Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore from the USA via Duba.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) After being eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, national team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday returned home.

Captain Babar Azam arrived in Lahore from the USA via Dubai.

Following Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam decided to stay in the USA for a few days.

According to the sources, Babar Azam would meet with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days to discuss the team's performance in the World Cup.

The PCB sources also indicated that Chief Selector and Senior Team Manager Wahab Riaz would meet with the Pakistan cricket board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the next few days.

Wahab Riaz would present a report to the PCB Chairman regarding the team's poor performance in the World Cup.