Open Menu

Babar Azam Returns Home After Exit From ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

The latest reports say that Captain Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore from the USA via Duba.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) After being eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, national team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday returned home.

Captain Babar Azam arrived in Lahore from the USA via Dubai.

Following Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam decided to stay in the USA for a few days.

According to the sources, Babar Azam would meet with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days to discuss the team's performance in the World Cup.

The PCB sources also indicated that Chief Selector and Senior Team Manager Wahab Riaz would meet with the Pakistan cricket board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the next few days.

Wahab Riaz would present a report to the PCB Chairman regarding the team's poor performance in the World Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket Lahore T20 World ICC Poor PCB Dubai Wahab Riaz Babar Azam From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

46 minutes ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

52 minutes ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

4 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

17 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

17 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

17 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports