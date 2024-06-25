Babar Azam Returns Home After Exit From ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
The latest reports say that Captain Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore from the USA via Duba.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2024) After being eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, national team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday returned home.
Captain Babar Azam arrived in Lahore from the USA via Dubai.
Following Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup, Babar Azam decided to stay in the USA for a few days.
According to the sources, Babar Azam would meet with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the coming days to discuss the team's performance in the World Cup.
The PCB sources also indicated that Chief Selector and Senior Team Manager Wahab Riaz would meet with the Pakistan cricket board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in the next few days.
Wahab Riaz would present a report to the PCB Chairman regarding the team's poor performance in the World Cup.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Springboks' double World Cup winner Kolisi back for Ireland series1 hour ago
-
Celebrations erupt in Afghan cities after World Cup heroics2 hours ago
-
At Paris Olympics, women athletes finally reach parity3 hours ago
-
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif3 hours ago
-
Afghanistan, India reaching ICC Twenty 20 World Cup semi-finals from Group-A4 hours ago
-
Departmental Committee held at SCCI4 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh5 hours ago
-
Polarising Warner bows out with Australia World Cup exit6 hours ago
-
Afghanistan into semi-finals after Bangladesh thriller, Australia out6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Bangladesh T20 World Cup scores7 hours ago
-
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 last four, Australia eliminated7 hours ago
-
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France17 hours ago