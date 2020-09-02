UrduPoint.com
Babar Azam Reviews T20I Series After Pakistan Beat England In Final Fixture

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:19 PM

Half-centuries by Mohammad Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali set a thrilling five-run win for Pakistan in the last T20I against England as the tourists levelled the three-match series 1-1 at the Old Trafford, Manchester, on Tuesday

The two knitted a scintillating 100-run partnership for the third wicket as Pakistan scored 190 for four. Hafeez scored 86 not out, which included four fours and six sixes, and 19-year-old Haider smashed an impressive 33-ball 54 (five fours and two sixes) to become the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on T20I debut.

The two knitted a scintillating 100-run partnership for the third wicket as Pakistan scored 190 for four. Hafeez scored 86 not out, which included four fours and six sixes, and 19-year-old Haider smashed an impressive 33-ball 54 (five fours and two sixes) to become the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on T20I debut.

Haris Rauf successfully defended 17 runs in the last over after Moeen Ali's 33-ball 61 had lifted England from 69 for four.

Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Afridi picked up two wickets each, while Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf took one wicket apiece.

Hafeez was named man-of-the-match and man-of-the-series.

After the match, Babar Azam, Pakistan's T20I captain, held a virtual media conference to review the series.

